Virat Kohli's comeback, Sri Lanka surprise...: Five takeaways from Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan threat

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi predicted they will "come back stronger" for the T20 World Cup where his side will be looking to upset the established cricket powers. In the opening match, his side bundling out eventual champions Sri Lanka for 105 in the opening match, which Afghanistan won by eight wickets with nearly 10 overs to spare. Afghanistan then hammered Bangladesh and in the Super Four gave Pakistan a mighty scare before going down by one wicket in the final over of an ill-tempered clash. Most of the team learnt their cricket in refugee camps in Pakistan and they have made giant strides since getting Test status in 2017.