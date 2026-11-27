Virat Kohli has been one of the faces in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. For a player, who was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2008 in the U19 player draft, nobody would have thought Kohli would grow himself as one of the legends of the game and turn into a global icon, joining the elites like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Harry Kane among others.

Fresh from leading India to the U-19 World Cup triumph in Malaysia, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were among the bunch who entered the auction under IPL's fixed youth-draft cap. Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) had the option to get Kohli initially, but with them favouring left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan, it allowed RCB to land the right-hander on a three-year contract.

During his initial years, Kohli started in the RCB middle order, before gradually establishing himself as a dependable middle-order batter.

Virat Kohli's first big IPL leap Kohli was the surprise retention for RCB in 2011, considering the fact that he managed just 718 runs in his first three seasons of IPL. According to the IPL 2011 retention rules, as per Cricinfo, the teams were allowed to retain up to four players, of which three can be Indians. Among the retained players, $1.8 million (approximately ₹8.16 cr) was the value for the first player. The annual average exchange rate was ₹46.63 per USD in 2011.

For a young 23-year-old, trying to cement his foot in international cricket, a nearly 40% jump is enormous. That was the start of a greatness. By 2013, Kohli had taken over as the full-time captain of RCB. The next year, Kohli became the Test captain of India and has established himself as a poster boy in Indian cricket.

During the 2014 mega auction, Kohli was once again preferred as RCB's first-choice retention at ₹12.5 crore per year. Kohli justified RCB's big investment in him with two 550-plus-run seasons since 2011. Not just his runs, Kohli historic 973-run campaign in 2016, including four hundreds n RCB's road to the final, put him in another pedestal.

Also Read | How Virat Kohli has changed the art of run-chasing in ODIs

RCB lost in the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016.

RCB take a step further for Virat Kohli RCB went a way ahead during the 2018 mega IPL auction, where the top retention slab for the first-choice player was at ₹15 crore. RCB went a step further to play Kohli ₹17 crore per season - thus making him the highest-paid retained player at that time.

However, he took a strategic pay cut after the 2021 season. Kohli voluntarily stepped down as the RCB captain. It was at the same time, Kohli also stood down as the captain of Indian in all formats. Kohli himself took a ₹2 crore pay-cut, thus signing on a ₹15 crore contract per season to offer RCB a flexibility in its auction purse.

Just ahead of the 2025 IPL auction, Kohli once again earned the tag of the highest-paid retained Indian player at ₹21 crore, a contract that cemented his growth for nearly two decades. In fact, Kohli's IPL dream finally true in 2025, as RCB became fourth time lucky and lifted their first title, beating Punjab Kings by 6 runs in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary over the years

Year Price Team 2026 ₹ 21 crore RCB 2025 ₹ 21 crore (+40%) RCB 2024 ₹ 15 crore RCB 2023 ₹ 15 crore RCB 2022 ₹ 15 crore (-12%) RCB 2021 ₹ 17 crore RCB 2020 ₹ 17 crore RCB 2019 ₹ 17 crore RCB 2018 ₹ 17 crore (+36%) RCB 2017 ₹ 12.5 crore RCB 2016 ₹ 12.5 crore RCB 2015 ₹ 12.5 crore RCB 2014 ₹ 12.5 crore (+31%) RCB 2013 ₹ 9.57 crore (+9%) RCB 2012 ₹ 8.74 crore (+7%) RCB 2011 ₹ 8.16 crore (+ 3456%) RCB 2010 ₹ 22.95 lakh (-6%) RCB 2009 ₹ 24.4 lakh (+21%) RCB 2008 ₹ 20.1 lakh RCB Total ₹ 232.15 crore Stat from Cricbuzz