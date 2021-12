India skipper Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his daughter 'Vamika' was the most liked tweet of 2021 in India, Twitter India announced on Thursday. Kohli made the announcement on on January 11, 2021.

The tweet said, We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives.

The Indian cricket team captain and his wife Anushka Sharma often share picture of their daughter on Internet.

See post:

Most retweeted tweet

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins's tweet, meanwhile, was the most retweeted post in India. During Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Cummins had announced that he would be donating to help those affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Cummins was the first international cricketer to contribute an amount to aid India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The pacer ended up contributing AUD 50,000. "@patcummins30's gesture touched our hearts to become the most Retweeted and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2021," Twitter India tweeted.

January 01, 2021, to November 15, 2021, was considered for the ranking of tweets.

