Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Virat Kohli's tweet announcing birth of daughter Vamika most liked in 2021

Virat Kohli's tweet announcing birth of daughter Vamika most liked in 2021

The Indian cricket team captain and his wife Anushka Sharma often share picture of their daughter on Internet.
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Livemint

  • We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes, Kohli tweeted

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India skipper Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his daughter 'Vamika' was the most liked tweet of 2021 in India, Twitter India announced on Thursday. Kohli made the announcement on on January 11, 2021.

India skipper Virat Kohli announcing the birth of his daughter 'Vamika' was the most liked tweet of 2021 in India, Twitter India announced on Thursday. Kohli made the announcement on on January 11, 2021.

The tweet said, We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. 

The tweet said, We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Indian cricket team captain and his wife Anushka Sharma often share picture of their daughter on Internet. 

See post:

Most retweeted tweet

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins's tweet, meanwhile, was the most retweeted post in India. During Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Cummins had announced that he would be donating to help those affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Cummins was the first international cricketer to contribute an amount to aid India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The pacer ended up contributing AUD 50,000. "@patcummins30's gesture touched our hearts to become the most Retweeted and Quote Tweeted Tweet of 2021," Twitter India tweeted.

January 01, 2021, to November 15, 2021, was considered for the ranking of tweets.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!