Royal Challengers Bangalore on 15 April, while playing against Delhi Capitals at the home ground in M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Tata IPL 2023, not only defeated the guests by 23 runs, but called on for controversies and gave recipe for people to gossip.

In the match, batting first, RCB set a score of 174 runs in 20 overs by losing 6 wickets. Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis dis gave a start in blessing with boundaries coming like anything.

Before being shown the path to pavilion by Delhi Capital's Lalit Yadav, Kohli scored his half century too.

Chasing the target of 177, DC somehow managed to cross 150, but were short by 23 runs and ultimately lost the game.

Kohli through his performance also won the orange cap. But, what gave critics a talking point was the virtual tussle between Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

During the match, in the 18th over, when RCB needed one wicket to win against DC, Kohli could be seen giving a death stare to Ganguly who was seated in the Delhi Capitals dugout.

This irked the former BCCI president and he was spotted jumping the queue. But, DC coach Ricky Ponting stopped Kohli during the post-match customary handshakes between teams.

The turn of events has given enough ingredients for social media that something is not not right between the two former Indian skippers.

According to Hindustan Times, Kohli has now unfollowed the former BCCI president on the social media site, but on the other side, Ganguly continues to follow him.

This brings back the memory how Kohli stepped down as India’s T20 captain in October 2021. The ace batter was removed from the post in the ODIs as well.

Controversy against gained the momentum when Kohli claimed he wasn’t informed about the decision from the BCCI, which was contradicted by Ganguly. As the matter became bitter in months to follw, Kohli relinquished his Test captaincy as well in January 2022, after 2-1 drubbing in South Africa.

With all sorts of events churning up at the IPL, speculations are ripe that there may be a tussle in the national team ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023. However, the probability of it happening is quite less considering the matured nature of Indian cricketers.

