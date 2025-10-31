Virat Kohli lauds Jemimah Rodrigues, Ashwin calls Women's team an 'inspiration' after CWC 2025 win against Australia

Women in Blue registered landmark win against Australia on Thursday, 30 October in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. In one of the greatest matches in the history of women’s cricket, the India women's national cricket team delivered a exceptional performance despite daunting target of 339 runs. Team India's enduring prowess and zeal captivated hearts not only of cricket enthusiasts but also big names of the cricket world.

Men in Blue themselves lauded the sensational run chase at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Virat Kohli gave a special shoutout to the star of the night — Jemimah Rodrigues — after career-defining knock.

The 36-year-old former captain of the Indian national cricket team in a post on X said, “What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India!”

In the semi-final clash, Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, finishing unbeaten on 127-run knock off 134 balls. With five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare, the 25-year-old led the team to victory and secured India's entry into the finals.

Australia chose to bat after India lost the toss and posted a humongous 338 target in 49.5 overs, marking biggest chase target in women's ODI history. The 167-run partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur for the third wicket was the game changer. While Jemimah's knock was special, but the whole team showed real character as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck 89 runs off 88 balls.

This time, Men In Blue acknowledged the resilience and skill under pressure of women's team and flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Congratulating team India, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in a post on X stated, “Fabulous victory! Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front. Shree Charani and @Deepti_Sharma06, you kept the game alive with the ball. Keep the tricolour flying high.”

Greeting India on the historic win, Test and ODI captain of Men's India national team, Shubman Gill, in a post on X stated, “Absolute grit, and terrific efforts by the #WomenInBlue! What a win! An innings to remember from #ICCWomensWorldCup2025.”

Commending India's Women Cricket team's grit, vice-captain of the Indian cricket team Rishabh Pant in a post on X stated, “A match full of heart, fight and belief. Congratulations to our Indian women’s team for making it to the finals.”

Former international cricketers Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin also congratulated team India. Praising Jemimah, Ashwin said, “From being left out of the team earlier in the World Cup to taking your team to the final. Take a Bow Jemimah 👏” according to Ashwin, team India's “fine” performance is an inspiration.

Right-arm fast-bowler Mohammed Shami wrote, "What a team performance! Every player showed heart, hunger, and belief. Chasing 339 in a World Cup semifinal — simply outstanding! 🔥Congratulations Team India for creating history and entering the Final!

Declaring the landmark moment in history of Indian cricket, BCCI women in a post on X stated, “#Final, 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘! 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia book their spot in the #CWC25 final on a historic Navi Mumbai night! 🥳.”

Jemimah Rodrigues in her acceptance speech for the Player of the Match title said, “The last six months have been really tough for me, and I’m grateful to my parents and everyone who stood by me. I only found out five minutes before that I’d be batting at number three. It wasn’t about proving myself today; it was about taking India home….I wasn’t thinking about milestones, only about winning for India.”

