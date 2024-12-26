Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas heated argument: Australian debutant reveals war of words after shoulder-bump at MCG

The shoulder bump between Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli on the opening day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) grabbed headlines on Thursday. Playing his first Test for Australia, a daring Konstas took on the Indian bowlers and put on 89 runs with Usman Khawaja for the opening wicket.

In an attempt to unsettle the youngster, Kohli deliberately (as TV replays showed) walked on Konstas' way during the change of ends, thus leading into a physical collision between the two.

Following the collision, Kohli looked to go his way before the 19-year-old Konstas immediately hit back at the former Indian captain verbally. Kohli approached Konstas again before Khawaja intervened and separated the two.

Speaking to the host broadcaster, Konstas was asked what happened in the middle between him and Kohli. The youngster played a mature stroke, stating “Whatever happens on the field, stays on the field.”

“It was just emotions from both of us, And it happens in cricket,” Konstas later told Channel 7. "I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket," he added.

Fearless Sam Konstas takes on Jasprit Bumrah Earlier, Konstas looked fearless as the debutant displayed nerves and audacity while facing the Indian bowlers, especially against Jasprit Bumrah. The Australian showed his fearless approach against Bumrah when he executed three reverse scoops over the slips, resulting in two fours and a six in Bumrah in the fourth over.

The youngster scored 60 off 65 balls and his high rating after Australia opted to bat on a good batting surface. During his stay in the middle, Konstas smahed six fours and two sixes, both coming off Bumrah.

Konstas collected 16 runs off Bumrah's fourth over as he smashed two fours and a maximum. It was the first six the Indian pacer conceded in Test cricket in nearly four years.

However, Ravindra Jadeja ended Konstas' entertaining innings by trapping him leg before in the 20th over.