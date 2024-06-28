'Virat Kohli saving his best for…': Rohit Sharma explains why VK will ‘absolutely’ play T20 World Cup final
Rohit Sharma commented on Virat Kohli's poor form after India secured a 68 run victory against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final. He backed Kohli to play in the final against South Africa on Saturday.
After a stellar IPL season, India opener Virat Kohli has struggled for runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup. While the Indian team managed to hand England an easy defeat in their semi-final clash on Thursday, Virat Kohli (7) once again failed to make an impact.