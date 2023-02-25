Virat Kohli says he was considered 'failed' as captain after 4 tournaments
- Kohli hinted that cricket experts were quick to judge his role as a captain and after just four ICC tournaments, he was tagged as a failed captain
While taking pride in the cultural change that came under him in the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli talked about how a certain section of fans and experts considered him a “failed captain." Kohli added that nobody actually focused on our performances in those ICC tournaments and only cared about whether we won or not. He was speaking at the Season 2 of the RCB Podcast and was sharing details about his mental processes during the tough phase for Indian cricket.
