Virat Kohli says he was considered 'failed' as captain after 4 tournaments

Virat Kohli shared that during that tough phase, apart from his family it was only MS Dhoni who reached out and understood him. “He reached out to me and you can rarely get in touch with him. If I call him on any random day, 99 percent he will not pick up (the phone), because he just does not look at the phone. So, for him to reach out to me…twice it has happened now and one of the things that he’d mentioned in the message while reaching out to me was that: ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing?’" Kohli said.

