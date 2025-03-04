Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the made for big matches as the former India captain struck a patient 84 to lay the foundation of the Men in Blue's four-wicket win over Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chasing, 265, India romped home with 11 balls to spare and will face either South Africa or New Zealand in the final on March 9. Besides Virat Kohli's knock, Shreyas Iyer made 45 while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 42 and 28 respectively in the first semifinal.

During the game, Virat Kohli also broke several records, surpassing the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar in milestones.

List of records Virat Kohli broke in Dubai Virat Kohli became the highest run-getter for India in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan (701). The star batter now has 746 in 17 matches. He is also just 45 runs short of Chris Gayle's (791) record for most runs in the tournament.

Virat Kohli became the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 8000 runs in chases in ODIs.

Virat Kohli also created history when rose atop the charts for most 50-plus scores in ICC ODI events. The former India captain now has 24 50-plus scores in ICC ODI events as compared to Sachin Tendulkar’s (23). In all, Virat Kohli played eighth ICC ODI events - 4 World Cups and 4 Champions Trophies.

With his 74th ODI fifty, Virat Kohli also became the first player to register seven half-centuries in Champions Trophy history. Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly, all have six fifties to their names in the Champions Trophy.

