Virat Kohli scales new heights during Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal - List of records by India batter in IND vs AUS

Virat Kohli scored 84 runs from 98 balls, including five fours. The former was the backbone of the Indian chase pf 265 as he stitched crucial stands with the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and KL Rahul.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Mar 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Virat Kohli plays a shot against Australia during their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal in Dubai.(PTI)

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the made for big matches as the former India captain struck a patient 84 to lay the foundation of the Men in Blue's four-wicket win over Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chasing, 265, India romped home with 11 balls to spare and will face either South Africa or New Zealand in the final on March 9. Besides Virat Kohli's knock, Shreyas Iyer made 45 while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 42 and 28 respectively in the first semifinal.

During the game, Virat Kohli also broke several records, surpassing the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar in milestones.

List of records Virat Kohli broke in Dubai

  • Virat Kohli became the highest run-getter for India in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan (701). The star batter now has 746 in 17 matches. He is also just 45 runs short of Chris Gayle's (791) record for most runs in the tournament.
  • Virat Kohli became the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 8000 runs in chases in ODIs.
  • Virat Kohli also created history when rose atop the charts for most 50-plus scores in ICC ODI events. The former India captain now has 24 50-plus scores in ICC ODI events as compared to Sachin Tendulkar’s (23). In all, Virat Kohli played eighth ICC ODI events - 4 World Cups and 4 Champions Trophies.
  • With his 74th ODI fifty, Virat Kohli also became the first player to register seven half-centuries in Champions Trophy history. Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly, all have six fifties to their names in the Champions Trophy.

  • With the catches of Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis, Virat Kohli went past former captain and coach Rahul Dravid for most catches for India in international cricket. Kohli now has 336 catches as compared to 334.
  • Continuing his love for catches, Virat Kohli also went past former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting for most catches taken by a fielder in the ODIs. In 301 matches, Virat Kohli has 161 catches to his name, a record only bettered by former Sri Lanka batting maestro Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 218. Ricky Ponting slipped to the third spot with 160 catches.

First Published:4 Mar 2025, 10:30 PM IST
