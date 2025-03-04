Virat Kohli scales new heights during Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal - List of records by India batter in IND vs AUS

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the made for big matches as the former India captain struck a patient 84 to lay the foundation of the Men in Blue's four-wicket win over Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday.
Chasing, 265, India romped home with 11 balls to spare and will face either South Africa or New Zealand in the final on March 9. Besides Virat Kohli's knock, Shreyas Iyer made 45 while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 42 and 28 respectively in the first semifinal.
During the game, Virat Kohli also broke several records, surpassing the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar in milestones.