King is back: Virat Kohli scores 9,000 runs in Test cricket; India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Virat Kohli has scored 9,000 runs in Test cricket. The 9,000 runs came for King Kohli in 197 Test innings. He has a batting average of more than 48. His highest Test score is an unbeaten 254.

Virat Kohli was eventually out for 70 off 102 balls while India were trailing by 125 runs. Virat was out on the final ball of Day 3. India at 231/3 at the end of the third day.

His highest score in Test cricket, nevertheless, came in 2013, during the first phase of his career, against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Kohli has 7 double-hundreds in Test cricket, with the most recent one coming in December 2017. The Delhi Test match was against Sri Lanka when Kohli scored 243 in 287 balls.

In March 2023, he went close to a double-hundred against Australia in Ahmedabad. He spent over 8.5 hours at the crease and scored 186 off 364 balls.

Kohli is the fourth Indian player to reach the prestigious mark after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122). However, he is the slowest in terms of innings taken. Virat Kohli has scored 29 centuries so far.

Virat Kohli in 1st innings New Zealand's pacer William O'Rourke dismissed Virat Kohli for a 9-ball duck in the 9th over of the first innings. Virat tried to defend a short-length ball, but extra bounce caused the ball to hit his glove, leading to a catch at leg gully by Phillips.

Anil Kumble criticised the decision to ask Virat to play at number 4.