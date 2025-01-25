Virat Kohli seeks Sanjay Bangar’s help to address batting woes, starts preparation for Ranji Trophy return: Watch video

Virat Kohli will be returning to Ranji Trophy after a gap of 13 years. Post that he will play for India in the ODI series against England and in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Koushik Paul
Published25 Jan 2025, 07:45 PM IST
India’s Virat Kohli has been going through a tough phase with his batting. (ICC- X)

Virat Kohli has went back to former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, in an attempt to address his batting woes, that troubled him lately against New Zealand and Australia in Tests. After a below par series against the Kiwis at home, the former India captain once again endured the same in Australia, with just 190 runs from five matches.

For the unknown, baring his 100 in the first Test in Perth, Virat Kohli fell to the trap against the deliveries outside the off-stump in rest of eight innings Down Under. With the ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, looming large, returning back to form is crucial to both Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

Notably, Sanjay Bangar was the India batting coach from 2014 to 2019, and has seen Virat Kohli from close during the latter's best years at the top level. In the video that went viral, Sanjay Bangar was spotted giving Virat Kohli throwdowns.

The stylish right-hander was seen practicing on the back-foot. The practice took place in Mumbai. The duo also had a brief chat during the training session. The ex-India batting coach has helped Virat Kohli previously as well.

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 07:45 PM IST
