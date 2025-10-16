Virat Kohli serious about playing 2027 ODI World Cup: Dinesh Karthik drops big hint, ‘He will do it again’

Dinesh Karthik praises Virat Kohli's dedication to the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. Kohli's return to cricket on October 19 is highly anticipated by fans.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Oct 2025, 08:18 AM IST
Dinesh Karthik believes Virat Kohli remains India’s biggest asset for the 2027 World Cup. He mentions that, since the 2023 edition, Kohli has scored 1,098 runs at an average of 64.58.

On Instagram, Karthik describes him as the “falcon” and the “glue” that holds the batting unit together. Players like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul can play freely because Kohli provides stability when things go wrong, according to DK.

Karthik cites examples from the Champions Trophy, where Kohli rescued India from 31/1 against Pakistan and from 42/2 in the semi-final. He emphasised that such consistency makes Kohli irreplaceable.

Looking ahead to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Karthik highlights how the early summer pitches will be fast, bouncy and challenging. Kohli is incredible in such conditions.

DK reminds fans that, during India’s 2018 tour of South Africa, Kohli scored 558 runs in just 5 ODIs, including 4 centuries. It was nearly double the next-best tally by Shikhar Dhawan.

“He is the chase master. He is keen to play in that World Cup. He was training during this big lay-off that he had had (in London) for a long time in his life. I also know he practised cricket easily 2-3 sessions a week. Now, it tells you that the man is serious about wanting to play this World Cup,” Dinesh Karthik says.

“If he is around, there is no tension because he knows what it takes to perform under pressure. And, he's done that time and time again. I'm very confident he will do it again,” he concludes.

Virat Kohli fans react

Virat Kohli fans have reacted to the video.

“Waiting for October 19th just to see Virat Kohli back — my heart already feels excited and full of love!” wrote one of them.

Another exclaimed, “King is back.”

“My confidence levels about Virat's World Cup chances after listening to his words,” wrote another fan.

“Thank you so much, DK, for clarifying. Till now, I am supposed to lose all my hopes on Virat's future. I want to see him there till 27WC,” posted another fan.

Virat Kohli will return to international cricket on October 19, when India take on Australia in the 1st ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Rohit Sharma is also part of the team even though Shubman Gill has replaced him as Team India’s ODI captain.

Cricket
