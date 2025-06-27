Virat Kohli shakes hands with Agilitas; RCB's IPL winning star makes massive investment at Bengaluru-based firm

Following the closure of his deal with Puma, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian Premier League-winning star Virat Kohli has joined hands with Agilitas, a sports goods manufacturing company. According to sources reported by Moneycontrol, Kohli is believed to have invested ₹40 crore in the first tranche.

Notably, Agilitas is headed by former Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly, who had played a huge role in roping the former India captain as the brand ambassador in 2017. With his association with Agilitas, Kohli continues his business relationship that he started years ago.

The ₹110 crore-deal which Kohli signed in 2017 with Puma was reportedly for eight years ending in 2025. Back then, Kohli joined the likes of Jamaica's Olympic medal-winning sprinters Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell, and French footballers Thierry Henry and Oliver Giroud among the global ambassadors for the brand.

What will Virat Kohli offer to Agilitas? In his new role with Agilitas, Kohli's role will be more than an investor. The Indian cricketing icon will be one of the stakeholders in the company in exchange of money and play an active role in growth of the brand, which aims to create all things related to sports. Kohli will also be actively involved in business decisions at Agilitas.

Kohli's association with Agilitas will also drive up the sales, thus in turn increase the valuation of the company. “Kohli’s initial investment of ₹40 crore is just the first tranche of a larger round. He is set to invest more money personally into the company and increase his involvement with Agilitas,” one of the sources told the website.

Agilitas' journey so far With aim to build Agilitas as an one-stop destination for sports, Agilitas will cater from manufacturing to retain. It has already acquired Mochiko Shoes in 2023, that manufactures shoes for top brands like Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs, Decathlon, Clarks, US Polo and more. What Agilitas can't build in-house, it will acquire the companies that have the brains in the field.