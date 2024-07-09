Days after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados and returning to London to meet his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, India's star player Virat Kohli shared a glimpse of of his luxury home in Alibaug. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also spoke about the the 12-month journey into its making of the the lavish interiors, garden and why he picked the project.

In the 62-second clip, Kohli referred his Alibaug property as 'holiday home' in Awas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli captioned the Instagram post, “The journey of building my Alibaug home has been a seamless experience, and seeing it all come together is truly gratifying. Huge thanks to the entire Avas team for making our dream home a reality. Can't wait to enjoy every moment here with my loved ones!"

Elaborating on why he picked the project, Kohli said, “When I heard the plan, the project in itself is very unique. You have a sense of community, but at the same time, you have your own privacy and access to all the amenities you would need in a holiday home. You also have a world-class spa, right next door, which is the USP for me. So, all of that coming together was a no-brainer for me. I love the living space the most and the access to the outdoors from the living space. Aesthetically, the home is done beautifully and is exactly the way I like with regards to interiors and natural light coming in, It's very subtle and classy. The space allows you to just unwind and not worry about anything else."

Currently enjoying the vacation with family, Kohli is set to return for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are most likely to be rested for the contest as the selectors want the three players to start afresh for the assignments in the World Test Championship.

India is scheduled to play 2 Tests versus Bangladesh, followed by three against New Zealand before the big-ticket five Test Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!