Virat Kohli shares heartwarming moment with childhood coach after IPL heroics during DC vs RCB clash; watch viral video

Virat Kohli is the biggest star in the world of cricket and in India, especially in his hometown of New Delhi, he is nothing short of a demigod.

Advertisement

However, all the riches and fame that he has been blessed with thanks to his hard work has not made India's finest batsman forget his roots.

Blessings after heroics After guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a 6-wicket win in the Indina Premier League against Delhi Capitals with a vital innings of 51 (47), Kohli touched the feet of his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

Sharma was in the crowd as RCB pulled of a vital win in tough conditions, and the Dronacharya awardee was allowed access to the ground during post-match interactions between the sides.

Sharma 'blessed' Kohli in a funny manner, pinching the batsman's stomach area in jest. Watch the interaction here, which happens 20 seconds after the start of the video:

Advertisement

RCB go atop IPL standings RCB ended Sunday night at the top of the IPL standings after a fine win at the Arun Jaitley stadium against the Delhi Capitals.

Krunal Pandya was the star with a brilliant all-round display as he held his nerve to a tense win on a difficult, two-paced surface.

Advertisement

Winning the toss and choosing to field first, RCB restricted the home side to 162 for 8, with pace duo Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood picking up five wickets between them, while spinners Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya putting the brakes during the middle overs.

In the second innings, RCB got off to the worst start possible in their chase as they slumped to 26 for 3 within the first four overs.

However, a 119-run fourth-wicket partnership between Pandya and Kohli helped RCB recover and get over the line as they leapfrogged Gujarat Titans to the top of the table.