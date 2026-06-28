Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri at Lord's to support Harmanpreet & Co during IND vs AUS at WT20 World Cup

Indian cricket legends turned up at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday to back Harmanpreet Kaur and her team in a high-stakes clash against Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravi Shastri were spotted in the stands as India Women took on the top-ranked Australia Women in a high stakes Group 1 match. Fans quickly shared photos and videos on social media, capturing the moment the former India stars watched the action unfold at the Home of Cricket. Their presence added extra energy to an already charged atmosphere.
India entered the match knowing a victory would strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Australia, the consistent powerhouse in women's cricket, stood in their way. Harmanpreet Kaur's side won the toss and chose to bat first on a surface expected to help stroke-makers.
Before the game, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Going to bat first. Very important game for us, we thought let’s just bat freely.” Her side started steadily, with the top order looking to set a challenging total under pressure.
The match carried extra weight because India’s net run rate also played a role in qualification calculations. A strong performance here could keep their semi-final hopes alive heading into the final stages of the group phase.
Having established names like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravi Shastri in the stands gave the Indian players a visible lift. Young talent on the side could draw inspiration from watching these players perform on the biggest stages. The support also highlighted how far the women’s game has come in India.
Former players attending key matches helps grow interest and shows the senior men’s team stands firmly behind the women’s side. It creates a positive environment that can ease pressure during tense moments on the field.
Harmanpreet Kaur played an aggressive knock of 56 off 27 balls, including six fours and three sixes, before she was caught off Sophie Molineux in the final over. Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a steady 34 before retiring out. Openers Smriti Mandhana 38(37) and Shafali Verma 34(26) also played crucial roles. India finished at 170/4 in 20 overs, setting up an exciting chase for Australia at Lord’s.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
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