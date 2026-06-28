Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Shastri at Lord's to support Harmanpreet & Co during IND vs AUS at WT20 World Cup

Indian cricket legends turned up at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday to back Harmanpreet Kaur and her team in a high-stakes clash against Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.
Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravi Shastri were spotted in the stands as India Women took on the top-ranked Australia Women in a high stakes Group 1 match. Fans quickly shared photos and videos on social media, capturing the moment the former India stars watched the action unfold at the Home of Cricket. Their presence added extra energy to an already charged atmosphere.
India entered the match knowing a victory would strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Australia, the consistent powerhouse in women's cricket, stood in their way. Harmanpreet Kaur's side won the toss and chose to bat first on a surface expected to help stroke-makers.
Before the game, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Going to bat first. Very important game for us, we thought let’s just bat freely.” Her side started steadily, with the top order looking to set a challenging total under pressure.
The match carried extra weight because India’s net run rate also played a role in qualification calculations. A strong performance here could keep their semi-final hopes alive heading into the final stages of the group phase.
Having established names like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravi Shastri in the stands gave the Indian players a visible lift. Young talent on the side could draw inspiration from watching these players perform on the biggest stages. The support also highlighted how far the women’s game has come in India.
Former players attending key matches helps grow interest and shows the senior men’s team stands firmly behind the women’s side. It creates a positive environment that can ease pressure during tense moments on the field.
Harmanpreet Kaur played an aggressive knock of 56 off 27 balls, including six fours and three sixes, before she was caught off Sophie Molineux in the final over. Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a steady 34 before retiring out. Openers Smriti Mandhana 38(37) and Shafali Verma 34(26) also played crucial roles. India finished at 170/4 in 20 overs, setting up an exciting chase for Australia at Lord’s.