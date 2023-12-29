Virat Kohli shines in India vs South Africa 1st Test, becomes only batter in cricket history to…
South Africa's precise pace and deadly trio of Rabada, Jansen, and Burger flattened India within three days in the 1st Test, as Virat Kohli achieved a rare feat.
Centurion [Australia], December 28 (ANI): Stalwart batter Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years during India's crushing defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test on Thursday.
