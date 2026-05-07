The untimely death of Amanpreet Gill has "shocked" even Virat Kohli. A former Punjab cricketer, Amanpreet dies at the age of 36 on Wednesday. However, the cause of his death is yet to be known. Amanpreet was the teammate of Kohli, Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja at the U-19 level and played several youth Tests and ODIs for the national team in 2007.

Reacting on Amanpreet death, Kohli posted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.” Despite being a regular in the India U-19 side, he eventually failed to make cut for the 2008 World Cup.

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The Punjab Cricket Association also tweeted out its condolences: “Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and member, senior selection committee Punjab. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Amanpreet Gill's connection to Virat Kohli? ⌵ Amanpreet Gill was a former teammate of Virat Kohli at the India U-19 level. They played together in a 2007 tri-nation tournament featuring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. 2 How did Virat Kohli react to Amanpreet Gill's death? ⌵ Virat Kohli expressed his shock and sadness over Amanpreet Gill's passing on social media. He sent prayers and strength to Gill's family and loved ones. 3 What was Amanpreet Gill's cricket career like? ⌵ Amanpreet Gill was a right-arm medium-fast bowler who played for India U-19 and in first-class cricket for Punjab. He was also part of the Kings XI Punjab squad but did not play any IPL matches. 4 What role did Amanpreet Gill serve after his playing career? ⌵ After his playing career, Amanpreet Gill served as a member of the Punjab Cricket Association's senior selection committee. 5 How did the Punjab Kings honor Amanpreet Gill? ⌵ Punjab Kings players wore black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to mourn the passing of Amanpreet Gill.

Not just Kohli, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh too shared his condolences. “Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Yuvraj said.

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Amanpreet Gill's career statistics While the likes of Kohli, Pandey and Jadeja went on to represent India at the senior level, Amanpreet couldn't. Born in Chandigarh, on September 16, 1989, Amanpreet was a right-arm medium fast bowler and was a part of the India U19 squad that played in the 2007 tri-nation tournament featuring Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

In that tournament, Amanpreet took nine wickets in five matches. He was a part of the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) squad in 2008. In his first-class career, Amanpreet played six matches and took 11 wickets at an average of 54.72. His last match for Punjab came against Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium in 2008.

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After his cricketing career, Amanpreet served as a member of Punjab's senior selection committee. In the memory of Amanpreet, the Punjab Kings players wore black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

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