Virat Kohli should be given Bharat Ratna, BCCI should conduct a special retirement match, says former CSK star

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has stated that Virat Kohli should be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in recognition of his services to Indian cricket. Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, sending shockwaves rippling through the world of Indian cricket.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Saturday, Raina said during the commentary: "Virat Kohli should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution towards Indian cricket,"

The former left handed batter also advocated for BCCI awarding Kohli with a retiremetn match in Delhi in front of his family and his coach.

"I also feel he should be given a retirement match in Delhi. His family and coach would have been there to support him. After doing so much for the country, you communicate with him because he deserves a retirement match." Raina added.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar is the only sportsman to have received the Bharat Ratna so far. He is also the award's youngest recipient, having received it at the age of 40 in 2014.

While the BCCI may not have organised a retirement match for Kohli, RCB fans paid homage to one of the biggest legends in Indian cricket on Friday, when the Chinnaswamy Stadium turned into a sea of white. Fans wore Kohli's iconic Indian jersey bearing the number 18 on the back, and held up large posters expressing their love for the cricketer.

Virat Kohli in Test cricket: Kohli has long been considered one of the staunchest advocates of Test cricket. Most experts also agree that the single-minded focus of India's star player on winning Test matches has brought the longest format of cricket back into the limelight and made it attractive to a whole new generation of viewers.

