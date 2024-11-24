Virat Kohli showers special praise for Anushka Sharma in Perth after 30th Test hundred during IND vs AUS 1st Test: Watch

Virat Kohli scored his 30th Test century against Australia, marking his first hundred since July 2023. He praised his wife Anushka for her support during tough times and emphasized his commitment to performing for the team.

Published24 Nov 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli showers special praise for Anushka Sharma in Perth after 30th Test hundred during IND vs AUS 1st Test: Watch
Virat Kohli showers special praise for Anushka Sharma in Perth after 30th Test hundred during IND vs AUS 1st Test: Watch(AP)

Virat Kohli paid tribute to wife Anushka Kohli on Sunday after scoring a morale-boosting hundred during the ongoing India-Australia Test series. The ace cricketer scored his 30th Test century — going past the tally of Sir Donald Bradman. The cricketer picked up eight fours and two sixes before blowing kisses to wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma upon reaching his 30th test century.

“Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes. Knows what goes on in the head when you're not performing well. I'm not a guy who hangs around for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for the country,” he said.

The visitors made the call at 487-6 in the final session of day three, with an ominous 533-run lead.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: PBKS buy Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crore using RTM

Kohli smashed eight fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, forging a 89-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (29) and unfinished 77 off 54 balls with Nitesh Reddy (38 not out) to bat Australia out of the match.

He became the fourth India batter to register 30 or more centuries in Test cricket after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Also Read | Ind vs Aus, 1st Test, Day 3: India declares inning at 487, Kohli slams century

His hundred against Australia at the Optus Stadium was the first since Kohli scored 121 runs during a match with West Indies in July 2023. Since then the former Team India captain has seen 15 innings pass without scoring a three-figure mark.

“What goes on in the head when you don't play well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I don't want to hang around just for the sake of it,” Kohli told the broadcaster.

Also Read | What makes Yashasvi Jaiswal excel in Australia? Sanjay Manjrekar explains reason

The 36-year-old star batsman had entered the series under growing criticism after managing only two Test tons in the last five years.

He averaged just 15 in their recent humiliating 3-0 home series loss to New Zealand, sparking questions over whether he should still be an automatic selection. His cause was not helped when he fell for five in the first innings at Perth Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

