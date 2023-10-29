Amid the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team facing defending champion England in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, India's star cricketer Virat Kohli was not impressed with his batting.

After winning the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler decided to field first. India while batting first, kept losing its wickets from the beginning. Kohli, who arrived after Shubman Gill was bowled on the 4th delivery of the Chris Woakes, had to depart early for a nine-ball duck by David Willey on the fifth delivery of the seventh over. ALSO READ: India vs England Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Willey sent a length delivery, around the middle, which Kohli miscued in the air towards mid-off for an easy catch by Ben Stokes. This left Kohli stunned. Following his dismissal, when broadcasters focused on Kohli, he could be seen seated with frustration and slapping his chair. The video has gone viral. Here's the video, though Mint could not verify the video independently.

It is to be known that this is the first duck in ODI World Cup history and 16th duck in ODIs and the third against England. In 2011, his first ODI against England came to Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His second duck vs England came in Dharamshala in 2013.

Considering his brilliant form in the ongoing World Cup campaign, he was not expecting this to happen. India was reeling at 27/2 in 6.5 overs when Kohli was out.

India vs England:

Batting first, India kept losing wickets from the beginning, but skipper Rohit Sharma kept the momentum going and scored 87 off 101 balls. Sharma also completed 18,000 international runs, reaching the milestone in his 477th innings, becoming only the fifth Indian player to go past the mark.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul scored 39 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav scored 49 runs, making India reach 229/9 in 50 overs.

For England, David Willey took three wickets, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid picked two each and Mark Wood clinched one wicket.

Chasing 230 runs, England lost 4 wickets and are batting at 45/4 in 13 overs. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took two wickets each.

