Virat Kohli slips out of top 20 in ICC Test batting rankings for first time in a decade; two Indians in top 10

Virat Kohli slipped out of the top 20 among the batters in ICC Test rankings for the first time in a decade after the updated list was announced on Wednesday. Kohli, who was placed 14th before India’s Test series against New Zealand, lost eight places to be at 22. The last time Kohli, who celebrated his 36th birthday a day before, found himself outside the top 20 was in 2014.

The only two Indians in the top 10 are Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth) and Rishabh Pant (sixth). Pant, who was India’s top run-getter in the Test series including three half-centuries, rose five places to sixth – the same he attained in July 2022.

Kohli's struggle with the bat in Tests has been evident for quite some time. The former India captain played just six Tests so far in 2024, ad is yet to cross the 300-run mark. His highest of 70 came against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in horizon, Kohli's form is surely a matter of concern. Meanwhile Jaiswal had dropped one place while Shubman Gill jumped four places to be at 16th, courtesy his 90 in the first innings of the third Test against New Zealand.

Also Read | Jadeja scales new heights in Mumbai despite IND’s Test series loss to NZ