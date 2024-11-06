Virat Kohli slips out of top 20 in ICC Test batting rankings for first time in a decade; two Indians in top 10

Virat Kohli managed just 91 runs in six innings in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand at home.

Livemint
Updated6 Nov 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed in the third Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed in the third Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

Virat Kohli slipped out of the top 20 among the batters in ICC Test rankings for the first time in a decade after the updated list was announced on Wednesday. Kohli, who was placed 14th before India’s Test series against New Zealand, lost eight places to be at 22. The last time Kohli, who celebrated his 36th birthday a day before, found himself outside the top 20 was in 2014.

The only two Indians in the top 10 are Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth) and Rishabh Pant (sixth). Pant, who was India’s top run-getter in the Test series including three half-centuries, rose five places to sixth – the same he attained in July 2022.

Also Read | Great players don’t take very long: Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli’s form | Exclusive

Kohli's struggle with the bat in Tests has been evident for quite some time. The former India captain played just six Tests so far in 2024, ad is yet to cross the 300-run mark. His highest of 70 came against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in horizon, Kohli's form is surely a matter of concern. Meanwhile Jaiswal had dropped one place while Shubman Gill jumped four places to be at 16th, courtesy his 90 in the first innings of the third Test against New Zealand.

Also Read | Jadeja scales new heights in Mumbai despite IND’s Test series loss to NZ

Ravindra Jadeja rises among Indian bowlers

Among the Indian bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja, following his match haul of 10 wickets in Mumbai, helped the left-arm off-spinner move two places to sixth. Although India lost the third Test narrowly by 25 runs, Jadeja's twin five-wicket hauls made his the first Indian left-arm spinner with most fifers - surpassing Bishan Singh Bedi's tally of 14.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsVirat Kohli slips out of top 20 in ICC Test batting rankings for first time in a decade; two Indians in top 10

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.