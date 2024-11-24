Virat Kohli smashes 30th Test ton at Perth, sparks record-breaking spree

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has come back in form with style, smashing his 30th international Test century during the India vs Australia 1st Test match in Perth. There were doubts starting to emerge about Kohli's role in the Indian team after some mediocre knocks in 2024 but the veteran batters has answered his critics in the best way possible.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess