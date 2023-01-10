Virat Kohli smashed a century on Tuesday in the first One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. This was Virat's 73rd century in international cricket and 45th in the ODI format of the game. With this century, Virat Kohli has matched Sachin Tendulkar's record of 20 ODI hundreds in India.

Sachin Tendulkar reached the amazing landmark in 164 games while Kohli took just 101 games to equalize with Tendulkar. After a successful comeback in T20s, this would be seen as a comeback in ODI cricket as the star player remained without a century for 1214 days in the format.

Virat Kohli is close to breaking Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has a record of 49 centuries in the ODI format of the game, and 5 more centuries will make Kohli the new record holder.

In 2023, the world of cricket will see many ODI format tournaments, including the World Cup and Kohli will surely get enough chances to break old records and make new ones.

In their first ODI against Sri Lanka, the Indian team made a total of 373 runs after losing 7 wickets. Kohli contributes 113 runs off 87 balls while skipper Rohit Sharma also played brilliant innings of 83 runs off 67 balls.

Sri Lanka is touring India for a T20 and an ODI series. Hardik Pandya led India to win the T20 series by 2-1 and from Tuesday, the ODI series kicked off from Guwahati. Big ticket players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, etc. who were not there for the T20 series are back for the ODI series.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah was also included in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka, but after red flags from the medical, the BCCI decided to delay his return as the star bowler has still not recovered completely from the back injury.

"Bumrah hasn't traveled with the team to Guwahati. He still needs some more time to get back to full fitness as he will be needed during the Australia Test series," a senior BCCI source told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.