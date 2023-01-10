Virat Kohli smashes century in ODI against Sri Lanka, close to breaking Tendulkar's record2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 05:39 PM IST
- Virat Kohli is close to breaking Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket
Virat Kohli smashed a century on Tuesday in the first One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. This was Virat's 73rd century in international cricket and 45th in the ODI format of the game. With this century, Virat Kohli has matched Sachin Tendulkar's record of 20 ODI hundreds in India.