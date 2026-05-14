Virat Kohli smashes redemption century; registers 9th IPL hundred in RCB vs KKR IPL 2026

Virat Kohli smashed his redemption century and registered his 9th IPL hundred off 58 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash in Raipur. The 37-year-old star silenced early doubts with a vintage display that mixed grit and flair, giving RCB a solid platform in their chase.

From ducks to dominance: Virat Kohli’s fightback Virat Kohli arrived at the crease after two back-to-back ducks, a rare lean patch that had drawn attention. Yet he settled in quickly on a true batting surface. He focused on sound positions at the crease, avoided risky shots and worked the ball into gaps with precise placement. The century came in the 18.2-over mark when he drove a full delivery from Vaibhav Arora along the ground to long-off for a single.

His celebration was understated, a simple raise of the bat, as teammates stood and applauded from the dugout. The knock, scored at a strike rate of around 172, kept RCB comfortably ahead of the required rate and allowed the middle order to bat with freedom.

Virat Kohli reflects on milestone as Player of the Match Named Player of the Match for his effort, Virat Kohli later shared his thoughts on the innings.

“The celebration wasn't a big one because we know the importance of points. There's a reason why people say pressure is a privilege. Good pressure always makes you improve your game. you go a level up, you keep improving your game. I was nervous, I just wanted to get off the mark. My positions at the crease, not trying anything extravagant, find the gaps, staying in the present, I was able to back my game, risk-free cricket. All these factors were very pleasing for me. I just love batting. What an honour to be playing at this level. This is all I have done all my life. I want to make the most of everyday. You build your character.”

Virat Kohli strengthens record in IPL centuries list The innings extended Virat Kohli’s lead at the top of the all-time IPL hundreds chart. The updated list now reads:

9 – Virat Kohli*

7 – Jos Buttler

6 – Chris Gayle

6 – KL Rahul

5 – Sanju Samson

Key boost for RCB’s playoff campaign Facing a competitive Kolkata Knight Riders side known for early breakthroughs and varied bowling, Virat Kohli’s presence shifted the momentum. He rotated strike smoothly and maintained a scoring rate close to 10 runs per over during his time at the crease. The century arrived at a crucial stage for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have now climbed up to the top spot of the IPL 2026 points table with the two points.