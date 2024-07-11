Virat Kohli snubbed, Hardik Pandya kept in loop for Gautam Gambhir's appointment as India head coach
BCCI did not involve Virat Kohli in the selection of the new head coach, signaling a potential shift away from Kohli as a long-term prospect. Despite past tensions, Kohli and Gambhir publicly reconciled earlier this year, emphasizing a more mature approach to their relationship.
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been a complicated equation over the years, ever since they got into a verbal spat in an IPL match all those years ago. Much has been said and written about the duo since then and they even seemed to bury the hatchet in this year's IPL. However, despite the spat remaining relatively quiet, it seems that the BCCI was in no mood to take any chances as the Indian cricket board reportedly did not even consult Kohli about the appointment of India's head coach.