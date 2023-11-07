Virat Kohli was reportedly from Kolkata to Bengaluru, after hitting the historic century in the match against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was recently spotted travelling in the economy class, reportedly from Kolkata to Bengaluru. This was soon after he hit the historic century in the match against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday. A video of Kohli boarding the flight went viral on social media this week. In the purported video, he could be seen wearing a mask and a striped T-shirt.

"Virat kohli is very down to earth person. Even he is so rich but he is travelling by economy class," a social media user posted on X on Monday.

Another user said, "That's pretty cool to see that #ViratKohli travels in economy class. It's nice to see someone down-to-earth and relatable, even if they're a famous & richest player. It just goes to show that being humble is always a great quality to have."

While referring to Virat Kohli, another X user said, "A guy with net worth over 1,000 crore travelling in economy class, What a down to earth person Virat Kohli is".

Many hailed Virat Kohli for his humility and said, "An on-field heroics, Kohli's humility off the field also caught the public eye. The 35-year-old cricketer chose to travel economy class while flying to Bengaluru after the completion of India v South Africa match, boarding an IndiGo flight."

Some even noted how Kohli wore the "same teshirt (he wore many times)"

Neitizens were in awe of Virat Kohli after he equalled Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries with a brilliant 101 not out against South Africa on his 35th birthday in a World Cup match on Sunday.

The century only further strengthened Kohli's case of being one of the greatest players of modern times. In eight ICC CWC matches, Virat has scored 543 runs at an average of over 108, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 103*.

