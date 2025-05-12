Virat Kohli spotted with Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport after announcing retirement from Test cricket | Watch video

Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai international airport with actress wife Anushka Sharma, hours after the cricketing star announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12.

The former India captain (2014-2022), known as ‘King Kohli’ among fans, hung his cap in Tests after 14 illustrious years. The 36-year-old will now only play in ODIs (2027 World Cup on the horizon), having retired from T20 cricket in 2024.

Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test Cricket “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Virat Kohli wrote in a post on his Instagram page.

He said it was not an easy decision, and that he is “walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way”.

“There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it's not easy — but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” he added.

Virat Kohli in Action: His Legacy Virat Kohli made his debut in 2011 and scored 30 centuries and 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 over 123 Tests and 31 fifties. His last Test in Indian jersey was in the fifth game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, Australia.

Under his captaincy, India won 40 out of 68 Tests, making him the country's most successful skipper in the format; and fourth in the list of captains with the most Test victories. Only Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41) won more tests as captains.

India suffered only 17 defeats with Virat Kohli at the helm as he guided the side to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, where they lost to New Zealand.

