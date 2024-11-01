Virat Kohli steals the show with his dance moves as India faces New Zealand in 3rd Test at Wankhede stadium | Watch

India's star batter, Virat Kohli, is recognized for his outstanding skills and lively character. He often engages with fans, responding to their energy in memorable ways. One notable moment occurred at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 1, where Kohli was spotted dancing to the classic song "My Name is Lakhan" from the 1988 film Ram Lakhan.

It all started when some fans in the audience began singing the song. Upon hearing the tune, Kohli couldn't resist and joined in with the iconic hook step.

Watch the video here

Users began sharing their thoughts on the video, with one remarking, “Best view at Wankhede” another commented saying, “Virat is a music lover.” One commenter referred to him as“real ife therapy,” while another said, “He is so cute every time he does it.”

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Spinner Washington Sundar once again shined, taking two wickets as New Zealand ended the first session of the third and final Test against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium having lost three wickets. At the end of the first session, NZ was 92/3, with Will Young (38*) and Daryl Mitchell (11*) unbeaten.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand was off to a poor start as pacer Akash Deep trapped Devon Conway leg-before-wicket for four runs in 11 balls. NZ was 15/1 in 3.2 overs. Skipper Tom Latham and Will Young took the Kiwis forward. A fine sweep shot against Washington Sundar by Latham helped Kiwis reach the 50-run mark in 13.4 overs.

India will aim to avoid a humilating whitewash as they face the Kiwis at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With the hosts trailing 0-2 in the three-match series and experiencing their first Test series loss at home in 12 years, they are determined to give their best.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.