Virat Kohli on Saturday announced that he has stepped down as the captain of the Indian team's Test format.

“It's been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there," wrote Kohli in a social media post.

“Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it's now," he added.

The cricketer said that although his journey has seen many ups and downs, there was never a lack of effort from his side for the game.

"I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," Kohli said

Further, he thanked the BCCI and his teammates for providing him with the opportunity to lead the contingent. “You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful."

“To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life," he said.

"Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," he added.

Following this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulated Kohli and said that he has been “the most successful captain" of the team.

“BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins (sic)," the board wrote on Twitter.

Kohli had last year stepped down as the T20I captain and was later removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format.

His decision to leave Test captaincy comes a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa on Friday.

