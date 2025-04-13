Virat Kohli suffering from heart issues? RCB batter’s heartbeat check by Sanju Samson raises concerns; watch video

Virat Kohli gave his fan and well wishers a massive scare after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter got his heartbeat checked in the middle of their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday. The incident took place in the 15th over of the second innings, following Virat Kohli's half-century.

Soon after Virat Kohli completed a double against Wanindu Hasaranga, the former RCB captain went to Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and asked to check his heartbeat. Sanju Samson, opened his wicketkeeping gloves, checked his India teammates' heartbeat and assured its okay.

"Heartbeat check karna. (Check my heartbeat)," Kohli was heard as saying on the stump mic. In reply, Sanju Samson said, “Theek hai. (It's okay).” After the competition of the 15th over, Virat Kohli and RCB decided to take the strategic time-out to recover and catch breath.

With no such history of heart issues for Virat Kohli, such incidents on the field raises concerns certainly initially. He looked alright after that incident and finished the game. He was in the middle for 74 minutes.

Jaipur experienced excessive heat on Sunday with the temperature soaring as high as 42 degrees. Virat Kohli stayed in the crease for 45 balls, scoring 62 runs, which included four fours and two sixes.

Virat Kohli enters exclusive club Meanwhile, Virat Kohli toppled a massive record and became just the second batter to complete a century of half-centuries in the T20 format. The Indian stalwart entered the exclusive club, which solely featured David Warner as its sole member. The former Australia star boasts a staggering 108 half-centuries in the T20 format.

In the process, RCB chased down Rajasthan Royals' 173/4 with 2.3 overs left and nine wickets in hand. The victory, which was RCB's fourth in six matches, also took them to third spot in the points table.