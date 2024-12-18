Virat Kohli takes charge at Gabba, captains Rohit Sharma; Mohammed Siraj delivers with Steve Smith’s wicket: Watch

Virat Kohli brought back memories of his captaincy days when he convinced current skipper Rohit Sharma for a successful ploy against Steve Smith on the fifth and final day of the ongoing third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The incident took place on the 1th over of Australia's second innings. With Australia reeling at 28/4 after 10 overs, Mohammed Siraj was handed the ball replacing Akash Deep. In the video that has gone viral on social media, Siraj wanted to bowl over the wicket, which Rohit wasn't very convinced off.

Kohli, who was nearly, backed Siraj's decision of bowling over the wicket with Steve Smith and Travis Head at the crease at that time. “Over se wo pair kholne ke liye easy ho jaega usko (it will be easy for him to open his leg if bowled over the wicket),” Rohit put forth his reason.

To which Kohli replied, “Nehi nehi. Over se agar ye over scrambled wala dalega middle stump se, toh out hone ka chances hae. sahi keh raha hae wo. Square upar de de, but stump pe daal ne de (No no. If he bowls this over from over the wicket with a scrambled seam in the middle stump, there are high chances of getting him out. Bring the square leg (fielder) up and let him bowl stump to stump).”

