Virat Kohli takes top spot in ICC ODI rankings for 11th time in career; sets record for most days at No. 1 by an Indian

Virat Kohli rose to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters for the first time in October 2013. The latest - on January 14, 2026 - is his 11th time at the top. In the process, he became the first Indian to be at the top of the ICC rankings for most days - 825.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Jan 2026, 04:12 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first ODI against New Zealand,
Virat Kohli reclaimed the top spot in the updated ICC ODI rankings for batters for the 11th time in his career on Wednesday after his heroics with the bat in the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11 in Vadodara. Kohli dethroned compatriot Rohit Sharma, who has now dropped to third position with the table. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is second.

In the updated ICC ODI rankings for batters, Kohli once again rose to the top following his 93-run match-winning knock against the Kiwis. It was Kohli's seventh consecutive half-century in List A cricket and fifth straight in ODIs, a streak that started in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

The first time Kohli rose to the top of th ICC ODI rankings for batters was in October 2013. Since then, as of today, Kohli has been on top of the ladder for 825 days - most by an Indian batter and 10th most by any player in the world.

Kohli's scores in last five ODIs read 74 not out, 135, 102, 65 not out and 93. The other Indians in the top 10 are Shubman Gill (5th) and Shreyas Iyer (10). Babar Azam is the sole Pakistan representative in the top 10 at sixth.

Players with most days as no.1 batter in ICC ODI rankings

PlayerNo of days
Sir Vivian Richards (West Indies)2306
Brian Lara (West Indies)2079
Michael Bevan (Australia)1361
Babar Azam (Pakistan)1359
AB de Villiers (South Africa)1356
Dean Jones (Australia)1161
Keith Fletcher (England)1101
Hashim Amla (South Africa)1047
Greg Chappell (Australia)998
Virat Kohli (India)825

Among the bowlers, India's Mohammed Siraj is among the biggest gainers in the list. The Indian pacer rose five spots to 15th. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson jumped 27 spots to share the 69th spot with India's Arshdeep Singh after his career-best four-wicket haul against India in the first ODI.

Updated ICC ODI Rankings for batters

RankPlayerTeamRating Points
1Virat KohliIndia785
2Daryl MitchellNew Zealand784
3Rohit SharmaIndia775
4Ibrahim ZadranAfghanistan764
5Shubman GillIndia725
6Babar AzamPakistan722
7Harry TectorIreland708
8Shai HopeWest Indies701
9Charith AsalankaSri Lanka690
10Shreyas IyerIndia682

Ever since his comeback for India in Australia, Kohli has been in tremendous form. With the load of T20Is and Tests no more over his shoulders, Kohli has been playing his best cricket probably. Although he started with two ducks in Australia, he roared back in form with an unbeaten 74 in the third ODI in Sydney.

Thereafter, it was no looking back for the former Indian captain. He smashed two back-to-back hundreds against South Africa at home and remained not out on 65 in the third. Against New Zealand, Kohli's 91 off 93 balls helped India canter home with four wickets in hand.

