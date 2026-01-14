Virat Kohli takes top spot in ICC ODI rankings for 11th time in career; sets record for most days at No. 1 by an Indian

Virat Kohli reclaimed the top spot in the updated ICC ODI rankings for batters for the 11th time in his career on Wednesday after his heroics with the bat in the first ODI against New Zealand on January 11 in Vadodara. Kohli dethroned compatriot Rohit Sharma, who has now dropped to third position with the table. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is second.

In the updated ICC ODI rankings for batters, Kohli once again rose to the top following his 93-run match-winning knock against the Kiwis. It was Kohli's seventh consecutive half-century in List A cricket and fifth straight in ODIs, a streak that started in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney.

The first time Kohli rose to the top of th ICC ODI rankings for batters was in October 2013. Since then, as of today, Kohli has been on top of the ladder for 825 days - most by an Indian batter and 10th most by any player in the world.

Kohli's scores in last five ODIs read 74 not out, 135, 102, 65 not out and 93. The other Indians in the top 10 are Shubman Gill (5th) and Shreyas Iyer (10). Babar Azam is the sole Pakistan representative in the top 10 at sixth.

Players with most days as no.1 batter in ICC ODI rankings

Player No of days Sir Vivian Richards (West Indies) 2306 Brian Lara (West Indies) 2079 Michael Bevan (Australia) 1361 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 1359 AB de Villiers (South Africa) 1356 Dean Jones (Australia) 1161 Keith Fletcher (England) 1101 Hashim Amla (South Africa) 1047 Greg Chappell (Australia) 998 Virat Kohli (India) 825

Among the bowlers, India's Mohammed Siraj is among the biggest gainers in the list. The Indian pacer rose five spots to 15th. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson jumped 27 spots to share the 69th spot with India's Arshdeep Singh after his career-best four-wicket haul against India in the first ODI.

Updated ICC ODI Rankings for batters

Rank Player Team Rating Points 1 Virat Kohli India 785 2 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 784 3 Rohit Sharma India 775 4 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 764 5 Shubman Gill India 725 6 Babar Azam Pakistan 722 7 Harry Tector Ireland 708 8 Shai Hope West Indies 701 9 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka 690 10 Shreyas Iyer India 682

Ever since his comeback for India in Australia, Kohli has been in tremendous form. With the load of T20Is and Tests no more over his shoulders, Kohli has been playing his best cricket probably. Although he started with two ducks in Australia, he roared back in form with an unbeaten 74 in the third ODI in Sydney.