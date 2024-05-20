Virat Kohli teases Chris Gayle on hitting maximum sixes in IPL 2024, Universe Boss says ‘Nothing but respect’
Chris Gayle returns to RCB dressing room after team's victory against CSK, as RCB qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs. Virat Kohli teases Gayle about hitting most sixes, as Abhishek Sharma breaks Kohli's record with 44 sixes this season.
Former West Indies opener and IPL legend Chris Gayle was back in familiar surroundings as he walked around the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ground after his former team's win over Chennai Super Kings. Notably, RCB also made a remarkable comeback and qualified for the IPL 2024 play-offs with their win over CSK.