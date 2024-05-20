Chris Gayle returns to RCB dressing room after team's victory against CSK, as RCB qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs. Virat Kohli teases Gayle about hitting most sixes, as Abhishek Sharma breaks Kohli's record with 44 sixes this season.

Former West Indies opener and IPL legend Chris Gayle was back in familiar surroundings as he walked around the Royal Challengers Bengaluru ground after his former team's win over Chennai Super Kings. Notably, RCB also made a remarkable comeback and qualified for the IPL 2024 play-offs with their win over CSK.

RCB players were over the moon with the win against CSK and seeing the 'Universe Boss' seemed to be the icing on the cake. Perhaps the most visibly excited by Gayle's arrival in the RCB dressing room was none other than veteran batsman Virat Kohli, who teased the West Indian maestro about hitting the most sixes in this IPL season.

Telling Gayle about his power-hitting abilities, Kohli said, "Maximum sixes this season, yeah?". The West Indian then inquired, 'How much', to which Kohli replied '37'.

Interestingly, Kohli's record for maximum sixes in IPL 2024 was soon broken by Abhishek Sharma during an explosive innings against PBKS. During the knock on Sunday, the left-hander scored 66 runs off 28 deliveries, including 6 maximums, to take his tally of sixes this season to 44.

Virat Kohli wants Chris Gayle to make a comeback in IPL: Notably, Virat Kohli also asked his former teammate to return to the IPL for one more season given that he will not have to field anymore owing to the impact player rule.

Urging Gayle to make a comeback in IPL, Kohli said, "Kaka, come back next year; Impact Player is on now. You don't have to field anymore. It's designed for you,"

What's more is that Gayle had also recently joked about coming back and playing for RCB. In a video posted on official RCB handle on X (Twitter), Gayle could be heard saying, "As you can see jersey (pointing at the RCB jersey) still fits so if they need an extra man, I can be the impact player. It is good to see the fans. RCB forever, I will forever be an RCB fan,"

After the meeting with Kohli, Gayle also posted a picture with his former teammate on Instagram with the caption, “Long Live The King! Nothing but respect and Love"

