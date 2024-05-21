Virat Kohli to break his record for most runs in a single IPL season? Matthew Hayden says ‘it’s crazy'
RCB opener Virat Kohli tops IPL charts with over 700 runs, helping his team reach Playoffs. Speculations arise on him breaking his own record of 973 runs in 2016 season.
RCB opener Virat Kohli has been in sensational touch in this IPL season scoring over 700 runs and topping the charts for the prestigious Orange Cap. Moreover, the veteran batter also played a crucial role in helping his side recover and make it to the IPL 2024 Playoffs after losing 7 out of their opening 8 matches.