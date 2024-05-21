RCB opener Virat Kohli has been in sensational touch in this IPL season scoring over 700 runs and topping the charts for the prestigious Orange Cap. Moreover, the veteran batter also played a crucial role in helping his side recover and make it to the IPL 2024 Playoffs after losing 7 out of their opening 8 matches.

Given the form that Virat Kohli is in, there have been speculations that the batter may go past his own record for scoring most runs in an IPL season. Notably, in the 2016 IPL season, Kohli scored 973 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 152 and an average of 81.08, including 4 hundreds and 7 fifties.

Now, even former Aussie batter Matthew Hayden has also backed Virat Kohli to go past his prime performance. In an interaction with Star Sports, Hayden said, “We are looking at Virat Kohli celebrating his second-best season thus far. He could go well past his IPL 2016 performance in the kind of form that he's in. So more than anything, I just think it's the energy and the love of the game, the passion, the commitment for it all—all of those describing words that you can glorify this great man with, whether it be on the field or with bat in hand. He just loves it; it's crazy,"

Virat Kohli lambasted for ‘way too much interjection’:

Meanwhile, Hayden had also recently blasted Virat Kohli for his on-field antiques during the game against Chennai Super Kings. The veteran batter was seen in conversation with the umpires, probably even more than captain Faf Du Plessis himself, which drew a response on air from Hayden.

Speaking about Virat Kohli's chats with umpires, Hayden said, "There's way too much interjection from Virat Kohli. He is not the captain and he should not be in those conversations with the umpire,"

