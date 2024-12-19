Virat Kohli to ‘leave India’; former India captain to settle abroad with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay post-retirement

Virat Kohli is set to leave India and spend the rest of his life with his wife, Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika and son Akaay in London, according to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Yadav.

The former India captain is currently with the Indian cricket team on their tour to Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Over the last few years, Kohli has been spotted spending most of his free time in London. In fact, his son Akaay was born in London on February 15 earlier this year.

Although Sharma didn't reveal much, the cricket coach said the move is expected soon. "Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Sharma said to Dainik Jagran.

Kohli spent most of this year in London. Following his son's birth, he returned to India to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Following the triumph, Kohli came back to India and was part of the victory celebrations before leaving for Sri Lanka for the ODI series.

From Sri Lanka, Kohli boarded a flight to London in July and stayed there until August, when the home season against Bangladesh started.

Recently, Kohli engaged in a heated conversation with the Australian media at the Melbourne airport when a cameraperson tried to film him with his family. “With my kids I need some privacy, you can’t film without asking me,” Kohli was heard saying.

However, an HT report stated that the cameraperson and the journalist later assured him it was a miscommunication and that they weren't filming him and his family.

Meanwhile, Kohli hasn't been in the best of forms in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has scored just 126 runs in three matches. Although he scored a hundred in Perth, Kohli's scores in the rest of his five innings read 5, 11, 7 and 3.