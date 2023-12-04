Virat Kohli to play final leg of his career in South Africa? AB de Villiers says ‘very possible, we'll give him…’
De Villiers, the brand ambassador of SA 20 league, believes it's possible to get Virat Kohli to play in the league and hopes to give him a grand farewell for the end of his career.
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have long shared a special bond, playing for the same franchise in the IPL - Royal Challengers Bangalore - and spending a lot of time together. In fact, Virat had publicly stated that his relationship with ABD went beyond the cricket field when the veteran cricketer announced his retirement from the game in 2021. The Proteas veteran now seems confident that Virat Kohli will play the final leg of his T20 career in the SA 20 League, noting that the South Africans will give him a grand farewell.