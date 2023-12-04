comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 04 2023 14:43:01
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,421.55 1.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 212.9 1.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 593.1 3.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,603.1 3.06%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131 0.81%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Virat Kohli to play final leg of his career in South Africa? AB de Villiers says ‘very possible, we'll give him…’
Back Back

Virat Kohli to play final leg of his career in South Africa? AB de Villiers says ‘very possible, we'll give him…’

 Livemint

De Villiers, the brand ambassador of SA 20 league, believes it's possible to get Virat Kohli to play in the league and hopes to give him a grand farewell for the end of his career.

Kolkata, Nov 05 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli with former South African cricketer AB de Villiers during the match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Virat scored 101 (BCCI Twitter)Premium
Kolkata, Nov 05 (ANI): India's Virat Kohli with former South African cricketer AB de Villiers during the match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Virat scored 101 (BCCI Twitter)

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have long shared a special bond, playing for the same franchise in the IPL - Royal Challengers Bangalore - and spending a lot of time together. In fact, Virat had publicly stated that his relationship with ABD went beyond the cricket field when the veteran cricketer announced his retirement from the game in 2021. The Proteas veteran now seems confident that Virat Kohli will play the final leg of his T20 career in the SA 20 League, noting that the South Africans will give him a grand farewell.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, De Villiers said, “I think it would be very possible to get Virat over here. Maybe for his final season we'll give him a wonderful farewell for the end of his career."

 However, the former batter noted that he hasn't had an official word with Kohli yet but has talked with some other former Indian players. De Villiers said, “I haven't discussed it with any players except for Robin Uthappa and R.P Singh. Not so long ago, we did some work together and I told them it would be great to see them over there."

Ab de Villiers is the brand ambassador of SA 20 league which he calls the ‘second most popular league outside of the IPL’. The T20 league is still at a nascent stage with only 1 season played so far and the second season starting from January 10. However, with ABD as its brand ambassador and former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith as its commissioner, the league seems to be taking all the right steps.

Speaking about the learnings, SA 20 can take from the IPL, De Villiers said, “I feel it's the second-most popular league outside of the IPL. I just felt it was an incredible excitement. Now what can we do better to make it more like the IPL? I just think more entertainment, more dancing, more screaming, more singing."

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 02:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App