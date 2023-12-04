Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have long shared a special bond, playing for the same franchise in the IPL - Royal Challengers Bangalore - and spending a lot of time together. In fact, Virat had publicly stated that his relationship with ABD went beyond the cricket field when the veteran cricketer announced his retirement from the game in 2021. The Proteas veteran now seems confident that Virat Kohli will play the final leg of his T20 career in the SA 20 League, noting that the South Africans will give him a grand farewell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, De Villiers said, “I think it would be very possible to get Virat over here. Maybe for his final season we'll give him a wonderful farewell for the end of his career."

However, the former batter noted that he hasn't had an official word with Kohli yet but has talked with some other former Indian players. De Villiers said, “I haven't discussed it with any players except for Robin Uthappa and R.P Singh. Not so long ago, we did some work together and I told them it would be great to see them over there." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ab de Villiers is the brand ambassador of SA 20 league which he calls the ‘second most popular league outside of the IPL’. The T20 league is still at a nascent stage with only 1 season played so far and the second season starting from January 10. However, with ABD as its brand ambassador and former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith as its commissioner, the league seems to be taking all the right steps.

Speaking about the learnings, SA 20 can take from the IPL, De Villiers said, “I feel it's the second-most popular league outside of the IPL. I just felt it was an incredible excitement. Now what can we do better to make it more like the IPL? I just think more entertainment, more dancing, more screaming, more singing."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.