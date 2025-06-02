Virat Kohli to retire if RCB win IPL 2025 Final? BCCI official draws parallels with Roger Federer

Virat Kohli shocked the cricketing world last month when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. This announcement came after the veteran batter also bid farewell to the shortest format of the game following India's victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Since these two surprising announcements, fans have been worried that Kohli might also retire from IPL cricket once RCB win the IPL trophy on 3 June.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal was asked by news agency PTI on if Kohli will retire from cash rich league after its 18th season and the official responded saying, “Fitness that Virat has, he is probably fitter than he was in season 1. I want Virat to continue playing even after RCB wins the trophy. The whole country would want Virat to continue, and I would want him to reconsider his decision to retire from Test Cricket. I hope that he doesn’t take retirement from IPL, he is the greatest ambassador for the sport. His commitment to cricket is equivalent to what Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic is to Tennis, so I want him to continue,"

Virat Kohli's IPL 2025 stats: Kohli has been in great form in this IPL season, consistently getting his team off to a good start alongside Phil Salt. The veteran batter has scored 614 runs in 14 matches so far, at a strike rate of 146.53 and an average of 55.81.

While Kohli has been the backbone of the RCB batting lineup for a long time, he has also helped many other quality players in the middle order, including captain Rajat Patidar, wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, and all-rounder Krunal Pandya.