Virat Kohli to skip first test against New Zealand
The team will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the Nov. 25-29 test in Kanpur with Kohli returning at the helm for the second and final contest in Mumbai from Dec. 3, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement
India's regular captain Virat Kohli will skip the opening test against New Zealand this month as the hosts named a depleted side for the two-match series on Friday.
The team will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the Nov. 25-29 test in Kanpur with Kohli returning at the helm for the second and final contest in Mumbai from Dec. 3, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement.
