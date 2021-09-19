Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the current edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian right-hand batsman said he will continue with the team till he plays “his last game in the IPL," in an official RCB video.

“Spoke to the squad this evening before the second leg of the tournament starts to inform everyone that this is going to be my last leg in the IPL as captain of RCB," Kohli stated in the video.

“…I recently announced stepping down from T20 captaincy as well to manage my workload which has been immense over the last so many years. I want to be able to continue to be committed to the responsibilities that I am fulfilling and I've felt and needed the space to refresh, to regroup and be absolutely clear in how I want to move forward," he further said.

Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021



“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021

Kohli said he has made it clear to the management that he will continue to be with RCB till he continues to play in the IPL. He has been with the team since the beginning of the league.

Kohli, 32, who took charge as captain in 2013, is still awaiting his first title for Bangalore. He has led the squad in 132 matches, a figure second only to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, out of which 60 were won, 65 were lost, three were tied and four ended in no result.

The announcement came three days after his decision to also quit India's T20 captaincy at the end of the World Cup in in the United Arab Emirates and Oman this October-November.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.