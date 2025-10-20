Virat Kohli told to avoid ‘arguing with himself’ after Perth ODI flop show; ‘he is destructive when he has clarity’

The deliveries outside off stump have created a lot of problems for Virat Kohli in his career. During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli got got out while chasing deliveries outside off-stump on eight occasions out of nine innings, an issue that became a topic of debate among everyone. Fast forward to last Sunday, Kohli was once again dismissed in a similar fashion in Perth off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in the first ODI.

Advertisement

Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli returned to Indian colours after more than seven months. Reacting to a length ball that rose lately, Kohli went for a big drive away from his body only for Cooper Connolly to take a flying catch at backward point for an eight-ball duck. It was Kohli's first-ever ODI duck on Australian soil.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden opined that Kohli should refrain himself from “overthinking” if he wants to get back among runs. "Virat Kohli's striking ability and contact points are exceptional. After scoring 14,000 runs in this format, there's little to question about his approach, as he consistently plays the ball on the rise and finds timing early," Hayden told Star Sports.

Advertisement

“One thing I hope he avoids is arguing with himself and overthinking, which can lead to mistakes. He is destructive when he has clarity, certainty, and the ability to read the game—qualities his experience provides,” added Hayden, who was considered as one of most destructive openers in world cricket.

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma The last time Kohli played for India was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. His last competitive game was during the Indian Premier League final when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings to lift their maiden title in 18 seasons.

Like Kohli, Rohit Sharma was also dismissed for eight. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar backed the duo despite their flop show in Perth. “They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months," Gavaskar told India Today.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli on verge of breaking huge milestones during IND vs AUS

The former India captain believed that both Kohli and Rohit will be among runs in the final two ODIs. “India are still a very, very good team. They have won the Champions Trophy. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a few months away from international cricket," Gavaskar opined further.