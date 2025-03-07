Virat Kohli has overpowered teammates Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to become the most-searched player on Wikipedia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The former Indian captain has been instrumental in Men in Blue's unbeaten run for far in the tournament and will be play a crucial role in the final against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli leads the chart by a huge margin with an astonishing search volume of 661000. The second place belonged to New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (242000), followed by Shubman Gill (238000). India captain Rohit Sharma is placed fifth with 201000. Pakistan's Babar Azam is fourth with 212000.

Criticised lately mainly due to poor form with the bat, Virat Kohli shut down critics with his super show with the bat in the Champions Trophy, that included a hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan. The right-hander is currently placed fourth in the list of top run-getters in the Champions Trophy with 217 runs from four games.

Coming in at No.3, Virat Kohli has been India's backbone in the middle overs as he kept the scoreboard ticking with regular singles, thus giving a perfect example of his supreme fitness even at the age of 36.

Virat Kohli set to break Sourav Ganguly's record Set to play his fifth ICC ODI event final, Virat Kohli is within a touching distance of breaking a massive record held by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. In his four ICC ODI event finals, Virat Kohli amassed 137 runs at an average of 34.25 with a fifty to his name. He is just five runs short of going past Sourav Ganguly.

Virat Kohli has played the finals of 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy, and 2011 and 2023 ODI World Cup.

