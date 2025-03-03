Amidst all the talk of ODI cricket dying, there is never a dull moment when Virat Kohli plays, no matter the format. Whenever the veteran is on the field, all eyes are on him and cameras are glued to his every move. Kohli rarely disappoints, reacting to every ball and every wicket as if it were his own.

In the latest incident on Sunday, Virat Kohli tried to touch spinner Axar Patel's feet after he took the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson. Williamson, in particular, was batting on 81 and looking dangerous with every delivery when Patel dismissed him off the last ball of his spell.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Kohli walks up to Axar Patel and tries to touch his feet when he is stopped with a big laugh on both their faces. The two players then return to their positions with 3 wickets still needed to win the match.

Dubai: India's Virat Kohli tries to touch the feet of teammate Axar Patel who took wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI03_02_2025_000637B)

Axar Patel's tight grip on Kiwi batters: Notably, Axar Patel bowled a tight line against the Kiwi batsmen on Sunday, restricting the flow of runs while his bowling partner Varun Chakravarthy took wickets from the other end. In his 10 overs on Sunday, Patel conceded 32 runs at an economy rate of just 3.2 an over.

On the last ball of Patel's wicket of Williamson, the spinner seemed to suggest to skipper Rohit Sharma that he wanted to bowl a slower delivery. Indeed, the left-armer bowled his slowest delivery of the match and Williamson jumped to his crease and missed completely, leaving an easy catch for keeper KL Rahul.